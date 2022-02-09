OSU women's basketball: Beavers come up short at No. 2 Stanford

Oregon State played one of its best quarters of the season Wednesday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game at Stanford.

The Beavers led the Cardinal 25-22 at the end of the first quarter, with forward Ellie Mack leading the way with 11 points.

But the Beavers could not keep up that scoring pace and No. 2 Stanford pulled away for an 82-59 Pac-12 victory. The defending national champion Cardinal, 19-3, remain unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play (10-0).

“They score so easily that you really just have to be on point defensively and you can never relax," said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. "We made too many mistakes on the defensive end to give ourselves a true chance to win this today and it put too much pressure on our offense and it was just hard to keep up in that second quarter.”

Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) trailed 46-34 at halftime, but Rueck was impressed with his team’s defensive effort to start the third quarter. The Beavers remained competitive until midway through the quarter, when the defensive execution began to lag and the Cardinal put the game out of reach.

“I thought our defense to start that second half was phenomenal. I thought it gave us a chance,” Rueck said. “Our inconsistency is our nemesis and this game was just a microcosm of it all. I mean, we had flashes of brilliance. This team has had that all season long, we’ve had these amazing moments and then we go through stretches of I don’t know what. Not being what we're capable of, for sure.”

Mack finished the game with 13 points to lead the Beavers. Freshman Greta Kampschroeder added 12 points. Kennedy Brown scored eight points, with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Oregon State's leading scorer this season, Talia von Oelhoffen, was held to five points.

Brown battled Stanford’s star center Cameron Brink throughout the contest. Brink, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Beaverton, scored the first six points of the game for Stanford and finished with 12. The Cardinal were led by Hannah Jump with 19 points and Francesca Belibi with 16.

This was the Beavers’ second game in a stretch of five scheduled contests against top-25 teams. Up next for Oregon State is a home-and-away series with No. 24 Oregon. The Ducks rebounded after back-to-back losses over the weekend at Arizona and Arizona State with an 83-30 victory at Washington State on Wednesday afternoon.

Rueck said he would have preferred to make up this Stanford game next week before the Bay Area schools made their trip to Oregon. Instead, the Beavers had to prepare for this contest and then return home with just one day off before their rivalry series with the Ducks.

“Certainly not ideal. Certainly not what anybody would hope. I have no clue why we did this, but it is what it is so we’ll do our best just like we did today,” Rueck said.

