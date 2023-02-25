Two Oregon State freshmen made sure that Senior Day was celebrated in style Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Raegan Beers scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Adlee Blacklock made four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points as Oregon State upset No. 14 Arizona 78-70 in a Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game.

"Today we finished. That meant get stops and rebounds, take care of the basketball the last three minutes. Make free throws, get timely buckets, and we did," said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

The Beavers honored Bendu Yeaney, Noelle Mannen and Jelena Mitrovic for their contributions to the program in a pregame ceremony. Those three started alongside Beers and Blacklock and the Beavers used that energy to jump out to a fast start, building a 15-8 lead in the first quarter.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to two points at the end of the quarter, but the Beavers responded with a 14-0 run in the second quarter and went into the break up 44-28.

Oregon State extended that lead even further in the third quarter and was up 59-39 after a layup by Blacklock.

The Wildcats chipped away at the lead throughout the fourth quarter and trailed 72-68 with just over a minute left to play.

But unlike other games this season in which late leads have disappeared, Oregon State was able to finish the job Saturday.

Mitrovic said the team was determined to close out the victory.

"We got together, we didn't give up, we said 'We're winning this game. There's no other thing to do,' and we did it," Mitrovic said.

That started at the free-throw line as Beers knocked down two shots to push the lead back up to six points.

After Arizona's Paris Clark missed two free throws, Blacklock was fouled and made two free throws to give the Beavers some breathing room for the final seconds.

The Beavers dominated inside, outscoring the Wildcats 38-26 in the paint and winning the rebounding battle 50-28.

Mitrovic was a big part of that effort, grabbing 15 boards, scoring 10 points and blocking three shots. Yeaney had a strong all-around game with six points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Esmery Martinez led Arizona (21-8, 11-7 Pac-12) with 16 points. The Wildcats are seeded fourth at the Pac-12 Tournament and will have a first-round bye.

The Beavers (12-17, 4-14) will play USC at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Oregon St. 78, No. 14 Arizona 70

ARIZONA (21-8)—Martinez 6-12 2-3 16, Reese 3-7 0-0 6, Fields 3-8 0-0 9, Loville 2-7 0-0 4, Pellington 4-8 1-1 9, Nnaji 3-5 0-0 6, Clark 1-7 4-8 6, Conner 4-9 0-0 11, Gilbert 1-3 1-2 3, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-67 8-14 70

OREGON ST. (12-17)—Beers 7-13 10-11 24, Mitrovic 5-8 0-0 10, Blacklock 7-13 4-6 22, Mannen 2-7 0-0 4, Yeaney 1-7 4-6 6, Gardiner 1-1 0-0 2, Aaron 2-5 0-0 4, Hansford 1-1 0-0 3, Marotte 1-3 0-0 3, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 18-23 78

Arizona 17 11 17 25 — 70

Oregon St. 19 25 16 18 — 78

3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-23 (Martinez 2-4, Fields 3-6, Loville 0-2, Pellington 0-2, Clark 0-1, Conner 3-6, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-1), Oregon St. 6-19 (Blacklock 4-9, Mannen 0-4, Yeaney 0-1, Aaron 0-2, Hansford 1-1, Marotte 1-2). Assists—Arizona 14 (Pellington 7), Oregon St. 18 (Yeaney 9). Fouled Out—Arizona Reese, Oregon St. Mitrovic. Rebounds—Arizona 28 (Martinez 8), Oregon St. 50 (Mitrovic 15). Total Fouls—Arizona 25, Oregon St. 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,357.