OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't hold lead in loss to Cougars

Oregon State came storming back in the third quarter and had a lead in the final period against upset-minded Washington State in Pullman on Saturday.
But thanks to the clutch shooting of Johanna Teder, the No. 21 Beavers couldn’t hang on and dropped a 61-55 Pac-12 women’s basketball game inside Beasley Coliseum.
Ellie Mack drained a 3-pointer with 3:27 left to put the Beavers up 55-53, but those were the last points for Oregon State as the Cougars scored the final eight to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Beavers.
It’s also the third straight loss for the Beavers, who head to Seattle to take on Washington at 2 p.m. Monday.
Oregon State once again showed at times its potential but could never sustain its momentum.
“Consistency has been our nemesis to this point, and knowing what to count on from moment to moment we have been up and down,” Beavers coach Scott Rueck said in a phone interview. “That's a hard thing for a team to weather, and it's something that you just work as you go, build confidence through consistency and that’s what’s necessary to win is to be the same all the time.”
After Macks’ bucket, it was Teder hitting yet another 3-pointer, her sixth of the game, that gave the Cougars a 58-55 lead with 1:11 to play.
Teder, who had a game-high 20 points, scored 14 of the Cougars’ 19 fourth-quarter points, including a 4-for-4 performance from beyond the 3-point line.
Charlisee Leger-Walker, the reigning Pac-12 freshman of the week after scoring 49 points in two games, chipped in 13 points and Bella Murakatete added 10, all in the first half, for Washington State (3-0, 2-0).
Aleah Goodman and Sasha Goforth both had 14 points to lead the way for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3). Taylor Jones added 13 points and Mack eight. Jones also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Beavers came out firing in the third period, scoring the first 10 points to get even at 35-all.
The Cougars pushed the lead back to five, but a Jelena Mitrovic bucket with 1:02 left gave the Beavers a 43-42 lead going to the final 10 minutes.
Goforth scored 11 of the Beavers’ 18 points in the third.
Washington State was just 2 for 20 from the field in the third quarter.
“We played with great defensive intensity and we did a really nice job on the boards that quarter and challenged their shots,” Rueck said. “And then I thought the fact that we came out and scored so quickly and made that run kind of put them on their heels during that stretch.
“So we played well. I mean we attacked the rim. We were in attack mode that entire quarter and that's what allowed us to outscore them by 11 and have a lead going into the fourth quarter.”
After Goodman put the Beavers up 45-42, Teder buried back-to-back 3s to give the Cougars a 48-45 lead.
Goodman answered and Jones’ hoop put the Beavers up 49-48 before Goodman drained a 3 for a 52-48 edge with 6:03 to play.
But the Beavers managed just one more basket the rest of the game.
Oregon State finished with 20 turnovers that led to 31 WSU points and also gave up 17 offensive rebounds leading to 15 second-chance points.
“The offensive rebounds were the difference in this game, in my opinion, down the stretch,” Rueck said. “That was it. I felt like we made them miss their initial shot enough to win, but we gave him second chances and those are, just like in boxing, it's like a body blow. Just like a body blow, body blow. And typically all percentages will go up if you get a second or third chance.”
The Beavers turned the ball over 15 times in the first half leading to 21 WSU points as they trailed 35-25. The Cougars closed the half on an 11-1 run keyed by three steals that led to layups.
The Beavers didn’t make a basket after Goodman’s drive with 3:59 left in the half. They had six of their turnovers during that stretch.
Oregon State scored the first seven points and led 10-2 before the Cougars used a 9-0 run to take an 11-10 lead on a 3 by Krystal Leger-Walker. Her second 3 of the period put the Cougars up 16-14 after the first.
Murakatete led the way for the Cougars with 10 points in the first half while the Leger-Walker sisters had 14 combined.
Jones had eight to lead the Beavers, who were 10 for 22 from the field but took 15 fewer shots than the Cougars thanks in part to the turnovers. Goodman and Mack each had five.
