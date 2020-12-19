OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't hold lead in loss to Cougars

“So we played well. I mean we attacked the rim. We were in attack mode that entire quarter and that's what allowed us to outscore them by 11 and have a lead going into the fourth quarter.”

After Goodman put the Beavers up 45-42, Teder buried back-to-back 3s to give the Cougars a 48-45 lead.

Goodman answered and Jones’ hoop put the Beavers up 49-48 before Goodman drained a 3 for a 52-48 edge with 6:03 to play.

But the Beavers managed just one more basket the rest of the game.

Oregon State finished with 20 turnovers that led to 31 WSU points and also gave up 17 offensive rebounds leading to 15 second-chance points.

“The offensive rebounds were the difference in this game, in my opinion, down the stretch,” Rueck said. “That was it. I felt like we made them miss their initial shot enough to win, but we gave him second chances and those are, just like in boxing, it's like a body blow. Just like a body blow, body blow. And typically all percentages will go up if you get a second or third chance.”

The Beavers turned the ball over 15 times in the first half leading to 21 WSU points as they trailed 35-25. The Cougars closed the half on an 11-1 run keyed by three steals that led to layups.