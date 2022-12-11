OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't hold lead in 75-67 loss at Oregon

EUGENE — The Oregon State women’s basketball team held a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on for the Pac-12 Conference win against Oregon. The Ducks closed the game on a 22-7 run to take a 75-67 victory Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers carried the load for the 17th-ranked Ducks, scoring a game-high 34 points.

Oregon State (6-3, 0-1 Pac-12) got off to a fast start. The Beavers made their first five shots from the floor to take an early 11-2 lead. All five OSU starters — Talia von Oelhoffen, Jelena Mitrovic, Bendu Yeaney, Shalexxus Aaron and AJ Marotte — made a shot during this run.

The Ducks (7-1, 1-0) got back in the game quickly behind the shooting of Rogers. Oregon answered the Beavers’ early burst with a 31-13 run to take a 33-24 lead late in the second quarter.

It appeared Oregon had taken control, but Oregon State fought back and regained the lead in the third quarter on two free throws by von Oelhoffen.

The game was close the rest of the way and a 3-pointer by von Oelhoffen gave the Beavers a 60-53 lead with 5:30 left to play.

Rogers answered with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to trim the deficit and the Ducks pulled ahead in the closing minutes as Oregon State struggled to score. Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points for Oregon and Grace VanSlooten had 10.

Mitrovic led Oregon State with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Yeaney scored 11 points with four assists. Freshman Raegan Beers finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Next up for Oregon State is the annual Maui Jim Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. The Beavers will play Nevada at 6 p.m. PT Saturday and will then face LSU at 8 p.m. PT Sunday.

No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67

OREGON ST. (6-3) — Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67

OREGON (7-1) — VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10, Kyei 1-5 3-5 5, Gray 3-10 0-0 9, Paopao 4-15 2-2 12, Rogers 10-18 8-8 34, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 1-3 1-2 3, Hurst 1-3 0-0 2, Isai 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 18-22 75

Oregon St. 18 13 20 16 — 67

Oregon 21 13 16 25 — 75

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-27 (Aaron 1-3, Marotte 1-3, von Oelhoffen 2-10, Yeaney 1-3, Beers 0-1, Hansford 1-6, Pietsch 1-1), Oregon 11-27 (Gray 3-6, Paopao 2-7, Rogers 6-10, Hanson 0-2, Hurst 0-2). Assists—Oregon St. 19 (von Oelhoffen 7), Oregon 15 (Rogers 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 41 (Mitrovic 11), Oregon 41 (Kyei 9, Rogers 9). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Oregon 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—6,990.