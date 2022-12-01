OSU women's basketball: Beavers bury Jaguars in an avalanche of 3-pointers

Cheered on by thousands of students, Oregon State dominated Southern 89-36 on Thursday at Gill Coliseum.

The annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game tipped off at 11 a.m. The early start time suited the hosts who broke the game open with a barrage of 3-pointers.

The score was tied 10-10 just over 6 minutes into the game when Oregon State (5-2) started to pull away. Martha Pietsch, AJ Marotte and Lily Hansford hit three consecutive 3-pointers as Oregon State took a 24-13 lead after the opening quarter.

The Beavers kept up their hot shooting in the second quarter. Talia von Oelhoffen was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the first half and the Beavers made 8 of their 12 attempts from deep to take a 45-21 lead at the break.

Oregon State kept up the defensive pressure in the second half, limiting the Jaguars to 23 total points over the final three quarters.

Von Oelhoffen and Marotte led the Beavers with 15 points apiece. Raegan Beers added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jelena Mitrovic scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had six assists. Pietsch, a freshman point guard, had her best game of the season with 10 points and six assists.

The Beavers made 30 of 52 field-goal attempts (58%), including 15 of 23 3-pointers (65%). Oregon State moved the ball well, recording 26 assists on those 30 made shots. Southern (2-5) had more turnovers (13) than assists (5).

Amani McWain led the Jaguars with 14 points.

Oregon State will host Jackson State at noon Saturday.

Notes: The announced attendance was 9,604. That includes approximately 7,700 elementary and middle school students who attended the contest. ... This was the first OSU game with five scorers in double figures since the 88-77 win over Oregon on Feb. 28, 2021.