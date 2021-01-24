OSU women's basketball: Beavers battle to the end but fall in double overtime

Molina was certainly key in the two overtime periods, hitting the tying 3-pointer late in the first and then going 5 for 6 from the free-throw line in the second overtime. All told, Molina scored 11 of her 15 points in those two five-minute periods.

Still, the Beavers were in position to win at the end of the first overtime, and tie at the end of the second. Both times Goodman had the ball in her hands.

She got off a clean look at the end of first extra stanza but the ball hit the left front of the rim. It appeared a Beavers player was in position for a potential rebound basket but the clock expired.

“It felt pretty good coming off my hands,” Goodman said. “I faded a little bit to the left, which is something I’ve been working on, so I think that was part of it. But it felt pretty good.”

Goodman finished with a career-best 33 points while Taylor Jones added 16 points and Taya Corosdale nine for the Beavers, who have now lost five straight to fall to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play. They face Washington at 4 p.m. Tuesday.