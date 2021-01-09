OSU women's basketball: Beavers are 'getting closer' to returning to game action

Obviously it has been a strange time for the program, with some members able to go about a somewhat normal routine while others are in quarantine or recovering from the virus.

“My biggest worries have just been for them,” Rueck said. “This is a relational life that we all live and being isolated, it's not a fun thing for anyone. And so that's been hard to know that they've had to go through those things.”

Those who did not need to quarantine have been working to get better as they prepare to retake the court in the near future.

“For those of us who did not need to quarantine and we're able to continue on, we just tried to maintain as much normalcy as possible,” Rueck said. “Continue to coach those we can. Certainly we had a nice break for Christmas even though it wasn't ideal because of those quarantine things but it was it was a break. It was good. The team came back and has worked hard, we just have so limited numbers and so it's been a big juggling act.”

Rueck credited the training and medical staffs for doing “an outstanding job."

Because of the limited numbers, some of the coaches have jumped into practice to help the players continue to grow.

“We need 10 and so we have worked hard, all of us, to hang with the team a little bit and challenge them on the court and just make a complete practice up so we can give them somewhat live reps,” Rueck said. “But we've been able to go back to some skill work, we've been able to just some foundational things. … We're trying to make the best of it and turn it into a positive.”

