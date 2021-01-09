OSU women's basketball: Beavers are 'getting closer' to returning to game action

Oregon State’s women’s basketball team hasn’t played a game since dropping a 61-55 decision at Washington State on Dec. 19.
But coach Scott Rueck said in a video released by the university Friday night that the Beavers are “on the way to recovery and on the way towards being whole."
"We’re still not there yet of course where we have everyone practicing but we're getting closer,” Rueck added
Those have to be encouraging words to not only the team but the fan base.
The Beavers (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) initially paused team activities on Dec. 20 due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing protocols. That meant the postponement of the game at Washington on Dec. 21 as well as a home weekend against UCLA and USC on Jan. 1 and Jan 3, respectively.
This past Monday, the Beavers announced this weekend’s trip to California and No. 1 Stanford was postponed. Including Sunday’s game, the Beavers will have postponed five contests due to this situation.
Rueck hinted in the video that the Beavers are hopeful to be back as soon as next weekend, when they are slated to play at Arizona State (Friday) and Arizona (Jan. 17). The game against the Sun Devils could be up in the air as they are also dealing with COVID-19 protocols and postponed their games this weekend.
Obviously it has been a strange time for the program, with some members able to go about a somewhat normal routine while others are in quarantine or recovering from the virus.
“My biggest worries have just been for them,” Rueck said. “This is a relational life that we all live and being isolated, it's not a fun thing for anyone. And so that's been hard to know that they've had to go through those things.”
Those who did not need to quarantine have been working to get better as they prepare to retake the court in the near future.
“For those of us who did not need to quarantine and we're able to continue on, we just tried to maintain as much normalcy as possible,” Rueck said. “Continue to coach those we can. Certainly we had a nice break for Christmas even though it wasn't ideal because of those quarantine things but it was it was a break. It was good. The team came back and has worked hard, we just have so limited numbers and so it's been a big juggling act.”
Rueck credited the training and medical staffs for doing “an outstanding job."
Because of the limited numbers, some of the coaches have jumped into practice to help the players continue to grow.
“We need 10 and so we have worked hard, all of us, to hang with the team a little bit and challenge them on the court and just make a complete practice up so we can give them somewhat live reps,” Rueck said. “But we've been able to go back to some skill work, we've been able to just some foundational things. … We're trying to make the best of it and turn it into a positive.”