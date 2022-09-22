OSU women's basketball: Beavers announce nonconference schedule

Fans of Oregon State women’s basketball will have plenty of opportunities to see the team play at Gill Coliseum during the nonconference portion of this season's schedule.

The team announced its nonconference slate on Thursday and the Beavers will play only home games or neutral site games before starting Pac-12 Conference play. Two of the four neutral site contests are at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland.

Including the nine home games in Pac-12 play, Oregon State will play 16 regular season games at Gill Coliseum. The last time the Beavers played 16 regular season home games was 2018-19.

OSU opens the season taking on Hawaii on Nov. 7.

The team will play in Portland at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Nov. 25 against Iowa. Oregon State will then face either Duke or UConn in Portland on Nov. 27.

The Beavers will make their annual trip to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Classic to battle Nevada and LSU before closing nonconference play on Dec. 27 against NC Central.

The complete 2022-23 nonconference schedule is:

Oct. 30 vs. Western Oregon (exhibition).

Nov. 7 vs. Hawaii.

Nov. 10 vs. Seattle.

Nov. 17 vs. Eastern Washington.

Nov. 19 vs. Prairie View A&M.

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa (PK Legacy).

Nov. 27 vs. Duke/UConn (PK Legacy).

Dec. 1 vs. Southern.

Dec. 3 vs. Jackson State.

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada (Maui Jim Maui Classic).

Dec. 18 vs. LSU (Maui Jim Maui Classic).

Dec. 27 vs. NC Central.