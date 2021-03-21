OSU women's basketball: Beavers all smiles after blowout win over Florida State

It took a quarter, as might be expected with 16 days between games, for the Beavers to get cranking, but once they did, the Seminoles had no answers.

The Beavers were sensational on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. Goodman scored nine of her 14 first-half points in the period and the Beavers were 11 for 15 from the field to turn a 16-16 tie into a 41-27 lead at the break.

The defense also dominated, forcing the Seminoles into a 4-for-17 performance in the second quarter. The Beavers owned the glass in the first half, winning the battle 26-16 and allowed just four offense boards.

The Beavers scored nine of the first 12 points, then used an 11-0 run after an FSU 3-pointer to go up 36-22.

Taylor Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half.

For the game, the Beavers limited the Seminoles to 35.5% shooting (22 for 62) and won the rebound battle 43-26.

“I think our defense, especially, we just locked down in a second quarter and then kind of followed into third and fourth, and I'm just really proud of the team,” Goodman said. “We knew it was going to be a battle for all 40 minutes and there's no quit in these guys and I'm just super proud of them.”