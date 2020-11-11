OSU women's basketball: Beavers add pair of five-star players

According to ESPN, Kampschroeder is a "skilled guard with versatility, size in the back court; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ, knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021."

Kampschroeder averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game during her junior season, and has surpassed 1,500 career points with one season still remaining in her high school career.

"I chose Oregon State for many reasons, but what really drew me in was the type of people they have within their program," Kampschroeder said. "They push one another to be better players, coaches and people. The family atmosphere and relationships they create with one another are something I'm looking forward to being a part of, as well as joining the amazing community of Corvallis. Along with the people, I'm just excited to be a part of program that's going to accomplish big things."