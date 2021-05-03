OSU women's basketball: Beavers add grad transfer Codding for next season

The Oregon State women’s basketball announced Monday the addition of Emily Codding, a graduate transfer from Saint Mary’s who will be eligible to play immediately.

The 6-foot guard has appeared in 86 games during her collegiate career, scoring 675 points and grabbing 367 rebounds.

Codding was having a strong junior season before having her campaign cut short by injury, averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Codding shot 53.1% that season, and recorded six double-doubles in her 18 games played. She reached the 20-point mark four times in 2019-20, including a 29-point, 14-rebound showing against LMU, in which she went 13 for 18 from the floor.

Codding saw limited action as a senior as she worked back from injury, appearing in just five games. She averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Codding, from Santa Rosa, California, averaged a double-double for three-straight seasons at Santa Rosa High. She averaged 15.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game during her senior season of high school, after a junior year in which she averaged 17.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 5.3 blocks.