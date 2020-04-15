OSU women's basketball: Beavers add Bucknell grad transfer Ellie Mack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon State women’s basketball team added some scoring punch and more height with the addition of grad transfer forward Ellie Mack.

Mack is the reigning Patriot League player of the year and will be eligible to play for the Beavers this coming season.

“When I initially started talking with the coaching staff, it was clear that this program is centered around authenticity, community and relationships,” Mack said. “These three things, along with the history of success on the court, made Oregon State the right choice. Ultimately, I think Oregon State will provide me with the best opportunity to grow as a person, student and basketball player.”

Mack was named the all-Patriot League first team twice while at Bucknell, where she led the Bison with 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. She shot 50.7% from the floor last season, including 43.2% from beyond the 3-point line. She also converted 81.5% of her free-throw attempts.

A 6-foot-3 native of Paoli, Pennsylvania, Mack has scored 1,058 career points and helped the Bison to three-straight Patriot League titles, and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2019. Mack scored 12 points in her only career tournament game, as Bucknell nearly upset Florida State in a 70-67 loss.