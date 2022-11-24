OSU women's basketball: Aaron's long journey finally leads to Oregon State

Shalexxus Aaron will never forget her first experience with the Oregon State women’s basketball program. She was a freshman in high school when coach Scott Rueck invited her to watch a practice session at Gill Coliseum.

“I remember this very vividly. I also like to dance. I watched practice and Scott (Rueck) brought me into the middle and introduced me to everyone on the team at the time. He was like, ‘She also dances,’” Aaron said. “I was super shy at the time. I never dance in front of everybody because I get nervous, especially when I was younger. And so I just started busting out moves and the whole team was hyping me up. It was a very cool, special, funny time. That’s one of the core memories back when I was, what, 14.”

That moment established a relationship which ultimately resulted in Aaron transferring to Oregon State this offseason. The 6-foot-1 wing spent last season at Texas Southern after spending four years at USC.

During her time with the Trojans, Aaron said Rueck and his staff kept up the relationship. She said they always took time to speak with her when the teams met.

“We’ve always kept in touch. He was really kind to my family, the whole coaching staff,” Aaron said.

Injuries disrupted Aaron’s development while she was at USC. She has suffered two ACL tears and a broken foot. These injuries required extensive rehabilitation.

Aaron said the support of her family made it easier to get through those experiences.

“Had moments where it’s really tough to sit on the sidelines and just watch,” Aaron said. “It was really tough but my family … just rocks.”

When Mark Trakh, the coach who recruited her to USC, resigned in 2021, Aaron decided it was time for a change. She transferred to Texas Southern, but after one year there the coach retired and Aaron once again was in the position of seeking a new home.

“My journey has been a long one. Every coach I’ve committed to resigned. That was something,” Aaron said.

That journey led her back to Oregon State, where she is confident the coach isn’t leaving any time soon.

Once she entered the transfer portal she had a phone call with Rueck that lasted two hours and she knew Oregon State was the right choice.

“Even though I didn’t commit to the school when I was in high school, the relationship never faltered,” Aaron said.

Aaron’s on-court transition at Oregon State was hampered by an ankle injury which kept her out of practice for a few weeks. She missed the exhibition game against Western Oregon and was able to practice for about a week before making her Oregon State debut against Hawaii.

Rueck said that in addition to missing practice time, Aaron has also been asked to learn multiple roles, making this early transition even more challenging.

“Finding her way within what we are doing, playing the four and then sliding to the three, we’ve actually used her at the five at times, and so it’s a lot. It’s a steep learning curve even for a veteran player,” Rueck said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Aaron enjoys the process of learning a new system and said the coaches have been very patient. Understanding how different coaches approach the game ultimately gives her a deeper knowledge of the sport.

“Getting used to how they run things is an adjustment, but it’s a positive adjustment,” Aaron said.

Aaron has one more year of eligibility remaining after this year due to the COVID season. She earned a degree in law at USC and is in graduate school at Oregon State studying film and business. Her goal is to work in the film industry or other creative ventures.

“I’m artistic. I create films, I create stories, I dance,” Aaron said. “When I was at USC, I studied dance there, too. … Off the court, I’m nerdy, artistic. I love to do those things.”

Beers honored

Raegan Beers was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after her performances against Eastern Washington and Prairie View A&M.

Beers scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds against Eastern Washington and then had a career-high 28 points with 12 rebounds against Prairie View A&M. She is the women's basketball program's first Pac-12 weekly award winner since Aleah Goodman and Talia von Oelhoffen swept the awards the week of February 22, 2021.

Beers led the conference in offensive rebounds over the course of the week with 10 and finished the week second in the league with 23 total rebounds. Her 28 points off the bench on Saturday were the third-most by any non-starter in the country this season.

The native of Littleton, Colorado, was the first freshman in the country with three double-doubles this season.

What's next

Oregon State will open play in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament against No. 9 Iowa at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Chiles Center in Portland. The Beavers will then play either Duke or UConn on Sunday. The details for that game will be announced following Friday's games.