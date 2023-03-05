For the second year in a row, the Oregon State women’s basketball team will not earn a bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers won their first-round game at the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas, defeating USC 56-48. But any hopes of making a run were dashed in a 62-54 loss to Colorado.

At 13-18 overall, the Beavers have a losing record for the first time since the 2012-13 season in which the team went 10-21. The program followed that year, however, with six straight NCAA tournament appearances, and it would certainly have been eight straight if the tournament had been held in 2020.

Following are four questions and answers about Oregon State women’s basketball:

Is the season over?

Oregon State played in the WNIT last year, winning three games before losing in the quarterfinals. An appearance in this year’s WNIT is possible, but unlikely. Because the team has a losing record, the only path to a WNIT bid is to receive the automatic bid for the Pac-12 Conference.

The WNIT gives a bid to one team from every conference. It is given to the team which finishes highest in the regular-season standings without receiving an invitation to the NCAA tournament.

For Oregon State that means at least nine teams from the Pac-12 would have to receive a bid. Currently seven teams seem certain: Stanford, Utah, UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, USC and Washington State.

In addition, Oregon is currently the first team out in ESPN’s Bracketology and the Ducks are 20th in NET ranking, which is quite high for a team to not receive a bid. If Oregon gets an invitation, Oregon State would still need Washington to get a bid and with a NET ranking of 68 that seems much less likely.

If everything goes right for OSU and both the Ducks and Huskies get in, the Beavers are tied with California in the Pac-12 standings and WNIT organizers would have to pick one. California won the only meeting between the two teams, but that game was close and was played on the Golden Bears’ home floor. Oregon State has a better NET ranking — 54 to California’s 82 — and would have a good case for receiving the bid.

In short: Yes, the season is probably over, but there’s still a slight chance of a WNIT bid.

What were the biggest problems?

After Oregon State’s home loss to Arizona State on Feb. 23, coach Scott Rueck talked about turnovers and opponent 3-point shooting percentage. That was not an accident.

Looking solely at Pac-12 Conference games, Oregon State finished tied for 10th in turnovers per game at 15.4. Because of OSU's defensive style, creating turnovers is not a team strength and the Beavers finished last in opponent turnovers at 10.3 per game. This is a net loss of just over five possessions per game and when so many contests come down to the end, that is a real disadvantage.

Looking at 3-pointers, no team in the conference gave up more made 3-point attempts than Oregon State. Pac-12 opponents made 129 of 379 attempts from deep (34%). Only Washington and Arizona State allowed opponents to shoot a better percentage on 3-pointers.

Interestingly, while OSU struggled to defend 3-pointers, the Beavers remained one of the better all-around defenses in the conference. Looking at opponent shooting percentage on all shot attempts — both 2-pointers and 3-pointers — Oregon State ranked third at 38.4%, trailing Stanford (33.2%) and USC (37%).

Will OSU lose players in the portal?

Rueck was asked this question following the loss to Colorado.

“It feels normal to me. Normal means the first 23 years of my career. Pre-COVID, pre-transfer portal, where I had four total transfers in 23 years. This group feels like that. But, I mean, anything's possible,” Rueck said. “So in this day and age, you know, I show up and I work with what I've got and do my best every single day and whatever happens happens. My hope is obviously everyone stays. I love this team.”

The transfer portal is the new reality, but it does seem last year was an unusual situation. The Beavers had two players leave to play in a program where a former teammate was now part of the staff; another transferred after suffering an injury and went to a school close to home; and a freshman transferred to continue her career closer to home.

You can never rule out freshmen deciding that proximity to home is more important than they thought it was, but it doesn’t seem like any of the freshmen on this roster are itching to make a move. All five players in this class made contributions, highlighted by Raegan Beers winning the Pac-12 Conference freshman and sixth player of the year awards.

Center Jelena Mitrovic took part in the Senior Day ceremony but was quick to point out that this was not a farewell. Mitrovic has all of her options available: Moving on to play professionally, using the transfer portal to find a new team or staying for another year at OSU. Playing one more year at Oregon State seems the most probable outcome.

Are there reasons for optimism?

Yes, several. This team never had its full roster together when everyone was healthy. Forward Timea Gardiner had to sit out the first half of the season and by the time she was available guard Talia von Oelhoffen was battling her own injury.

Beers was not only the top freshman in the conference, she was one of the best freshmen in the country, averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Beers dominated in nonconference games, took a step back early in Pac-12 play, and then came on strong at the end with six straight games in double figures, including 24 points in the win over Arizona.

Adlee Blacklock finished the season on a tear. Her playing time went up in the second half of the conference schedule and she scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

Blacklock led the conference in 3-point shooting, making 46.5% for the season. Fellow freshmen Gardiner (36.2% from beyond the arc) and Lily Hansford (35.2%) were also consistent threats from outside.

The Beavers are set to welcome recruits Kennedie Shuler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Barlow High, and Donovyn Hunter, a 6-foot guard from South Medford High. Along with a potential addition from the transfer portal, the pieces are in place for a return to contention.