OSU women: What seed should Beavers get in NCAA tourney?

All indications are the Oregon State women’s basketball team will receive an at-large berth for the NCAA tournament come Monday afternoon.
The Beavers have won 8 of their last 10, including road wins at UCLA and Oregon, and another neutral site win over the Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
The two losses? Both to a Stanford team that is No. 1 in the NET rankings and assuredly a No. 1 seed for the tournament.
The Beavers started the season 3-5, losing five straight, while falling out of the national conversation thanks in part to the losing streak but also having nine total games canceled and a 29-day pause.
But an impressive closing stretch appears to have the Beavers in the tournament for the seventh straight time. OSU has advanced to the Sweet 16 the last four trips.
Despite the closing stretch — seven of the wins were on the road or at a neutral site — the Beavers are likely to be no better than a No. 8 seed in the 64-team tournament.
Oregon State was No. 36 in the NET rankings as of Saturday morning.
So where does coach Scott Rueck believe his team should be seeded?
When asked after the Beavers lost to Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals a week ago, he answered with a few questions of his own.
“How many teams are going to go into Pauley and probably win?” he began. “How many teams are going to go to Oregon and win? How many teams are going to go beat Oregon again in a neutral site game three days later when they have three days to practice and you have ... 20 hours, something like that?
Then Rueck gave his thoughts.
“The way that this team's playing, we deserve to be where the teams that are capable of doing that are,” he said. “And so I don't know how the committee's going to do it. I look at NET rating. I don't really understand some of NET rating, some things in there don't make sense to me. We're still learning it. I think we all are.”
Then a few more questions and thoughts.
“This year, how do you judge us?” he asked. “Was it our fault we were shut down? No. And so you can't penalize for that. But you can judge us for the way we've performed and the team that we are. And what do your eyes see?
“So I've looked at NET. I've looked at RPI. RPI is absolutely not relevant this year because of the way it's built and I know we're not using it. I've looked at Massey (the morning of March 5). Massey had us 16. And those of you who know me know I've looked at that for a long time and I think that's as accurate a measure as there is in our sport and many other sports, actually.
“And I think it's tough, but I just know there's not very many teams in the country that are going to do what we just did over the last few weeks. I think we belong with those teams.”
Under Rueck, the Beavers have been a No. 2 (twice), No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers have won each of their first-round games under Rueck and have compiled a 13-6 mark with two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four in 2016.