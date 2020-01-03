OSU women's basketball: Washington provides spark as Beavers blow out Utes in Pac-12 opener

Those six points were all that Washington scored but she added eight rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of court time.

“We all talked that once we step on that court we’re going to give it everything that we have in that moment,” Washington said of the preseason gathering. “No matter what you’re role is, small or big, just take advantage of it and I think that’s exactly what I did.”

Washington, who is just 6-foot-1, is in the post rotation with the likes of Jones (6-4), Kennedy Brown (6-6) and Patricia Morris (6-7), said she has to be a little creative in finding ways to contribute. Taking that charge is one of those ways.

“I’ve got to think of ways to help my team and charges are definitely my advantage,” she said.

Oregon State (13-0, 1-0) will play host to Colorado at noon on Sunday. The Buffaloes (12-1, 1-1) suffered their first loss of the season at No. 2 Oregon, 104-46, on Friday. Utah (7-6, 0-2) heads to Oregon on Sunday.

Destiny Slocum led the way for the Beavers with 16 points while Mikayla Pivec and Jones each added 15. Kat Tudor chipped in nine and Jasmine Simmons eight.

Andrea Torres led the Utes with 13 points but was the only player in double figures for Utah.