OSU women's basketball: USC stuns Beavers for an upset victory

Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, Slocum and Taylor Jones 12 each and Tudor 11 for the Beavers.

The Beavers turned the ball over 20 times that led to 22 USC points and took away too many opportunities to score.

OSU finished 24 for 56 from the field and 7 for 19 from the 3-point line while USC was 26 for 58 and finished 14 for 19 from the free-throw line as the Trojans were able to pull away from the line in the closing minutes.

After Aleah Goodman’s 3-pointer put the Beavers up 40-36 with 7:33 left in the third, the Trojans outscored the Beavers 15-5 to take a 51-45 lead in to the fourth.

Oregon State was just 4 for 13 in the third while USC was 8 for 17.

“Part of it was they scored every possession in the third quarter it seemed and when the other team is scoring, especially layups, they scored layups the entire quarter, then it puts a lot of pressure on your offense and that’s how it looked,” Rueck said. “That's basketball. You have to get stops. You get stops, you get to relax and then you just get to go play. But 19-10 in that third quarter and that was the difference in the game.”

The struggles on offense continued as OSU scored just five points in the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter.