OSU women's basketball: Tudor leads Beavers past Washington State

After trailing at the half last Sunday against the Cougars, coach Scott Rueck new his team had to bring the intensity it did i the second half if it wanted to avoid being one-and-done for the third straight season.

"So preparing for this game we knew that it was going to take that same great effort, that same intensity that we played with defensively, that same offensive efficiency that we played with in the second half to pull away on Sundays tonight to win this game," he said. "And that's what I was so proud of this team for doing. They brought a great effort against a very well-coached basketball team with a couple fantastic seniors in Chanelle and Bobby (Hristova), and so I was really pleased with our focus. I thought this team was as focused as they've been all year. I loved our intensity. Defensively we disrupted them from the start. Offensively we we're in attack mode and this team really moved the ball well.