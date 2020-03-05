OSU women's basketball: Tudor leads Beavers past Washington State

LAS VEGAS — The past two trips to the Pac-12 women's basketball tournament have not been kind to Oregon State.
The Beavers, the No. 3 seed the last two years, were upset by Arizona State in the quarterfinals in 2018 and then were stunned by No. 11 seed Washington last season in the quarters.
Playing in the first round for the first time since the 2013 season on Thursday, the Beavers jumped out to a big lead and cruised past Washington State to advance to the quarterfinals with a 82-55 win.
Oregon State (23-8) will take on No. 3 seed Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Beavers lost both games by three points each in the regular season.
OSU has won four straight since the second loss to the Cardinal. Thursday’s win may have been enough for the Beavers to secure a top-4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Get a victory over the Cardinal, a projected No. 2 seed, and OSU would feel much more secure come selection Monday.
Kat Tudor had a season-high 24 points, while Mikayla Pivec added 17 and Destiny Slocum 13 on Thursday night. Pivec had seven rebounds and is now two away from tying Ruth Hamblin for the career record.
Borislava Hristova had 19 in her final college game to lead the Cougars while Ula Motuga added 10. Chanelle Molina, who missed last Sunday’s game between the teams, was in the starting lineup managed 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting in her final game.
After trailing at the half last Sunday against the Cougars, coach Scott Rueck new his team had to bring the intensity it did i the second half if it wanted to avoid being one-and-done for the third straight season.
"So preparing for this game we knew that it was going to take that same great effort, that same intensity that we played with defensively, that same offensive efficiency that we played with in the second half to pull away on Sundays tonight to win this game," he said. "And that's what I was so proud of this team for doing. They brought a great effort against a very well-coached basketball team with a couple fantastic seniors in Chanelle and Bobby (Hristova), and so I was really pleased with our focus. I thought this team was as focused as they've been all year. I loved our intensity. Defensively we disrupted them from the start. Offensively we we're in attack mode and this team really moved the ball well.
"... This team when we're firing on all cylinders like we did tonight is excellent. I was really pleased with our effort tonight and to start the tournament off the right way."
Tudor hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and made five of them in the first half.
"It felt really good," Tudor said. "It's been a long journey."
Tudor's performance did not come as a surprise for her teammates.
"We see it in practice what she is capable of," Pivec said. "So to see it come to fruition tonight was awesome. It's coming together at the right time. So we're excited to have Kat Tudor back. A huge weapon for us and you're going to see a lot more 3s the rest of the season."
The Beavers were well aware of the past and made sure there would be no upset this year almost from the start on Thursday.
"I think we have those painful memories in our minds, but you know as a competitor you think about next game, next opportunity, so that's what we came and did," Pivec said.
With the game tied at 10, the Beavers closed the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 29-12 lead. OSU was 10 for 20 from the field and hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and all four free-throw attempts.
The Beavers scored the first four of the second to take a 33-12 lead before the Cougars scored eight in a row to stay within striking distance. But Slocum scored six straight to regain control.
Up 41-25 with 4 minutes left in the half, Tudor hit back-to-back 3s to start a 12-3 closing run to go up 53-28. It was the most points the Beavers have scored in the first half this season.
The Beavers were 20 for 25 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3, and made 6 of 7 free throws in the first half. Tudor had 17, Pivec 13 and Slocum 11.
The Cougars shot better in the second quarter but were just 10 for 29 for the half, including 5 for 10 from deep. Hristova led the way with 10 points.
Both teams turned the ball over just five times but the Beavers had a 12-2 edge in points off turnovers in the half. OSU owned the glass with a 24-10 edge and scored 24 points in the paint to eight for the Cougars.
The Beavers weren’t satisfied coming out of the intermission. OSU made 6 of its first 8 shots and build a 34-point lead before settling for a 72-44 lead as the Cougars scored the last six points of the period. Still, OSU was 7 for 13 from the field while WSU was 6 for 14.
The bench played the majority of the fourth quarter as the Beavers were well in control.