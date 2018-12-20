Oregon State started Thursday’s showdown with Duke just about as poorly as it could as the Beavers missed their first 10 shots and fell behind 11-2.
But once the Beavers began to find the range, especially from beyond the 3-point line, the visiting Blue Devils had a hard time keeping pace.
Destiny Slocum played through a sore ankle in the second half to lead all scorers with 21 points and Kat Tudor chipped in 15 off the bench as the No. 11 Beavers lit it up from deep in a 71-57 women's basketball win before an energetic Gill Coliseum crowd of 7,060.
Coming off a 76-70 loss to Texas A&M last Saturday, coach Scott Rueck said he wasn’t surprised the Beavers (9-2) started off slow, but it was a little slower than he would have liked.
“Anytime you lose a meaningful game, a painful game like we did on our last outing I think it always kind of has a hangover,” he said. “It just takes a while to remember who you are, the doubt creeps in from a loss and then you need a couple things to go your way early.”
What certainly went the Beavers’ way on Thursday was their outside shooting.
Slocum (5 for 8), Tudor (4 for 8) and Aleah Goodman (3 for 6) teamed to make 12 of Oregon State’s 14 3-pointers, to help the Beavers outscore the Blue Devils 42-3 from beyond the arc.
“Obviously the second half they made some deep 3s that were rather impressive,” Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie said. “That hurt us of course. You have to give them credit. If they’re hitting those shots all the time that’s going to be hard for a lot of people to guard.”
Tudor said seeing all the 3s go in definitely gives the team confidence.
"It gives us motivation, it gives us that spark and it's scoreboard too," she said. "You see the scoreboard and you're like oh we're up, hit 3s, OK. Then you just relax and let it fly I guess."
Tudor said the Beavers look for what is open and on Thursday it happened to be the 3, which also set up the inside game.
"You can't live and die by the 3, like you can't rely on that and we were hitting and that was what was open and it worked," she said. "Then you saw everyone was playing out and Jo (Grymek) killed it inside. .. It opened everything up."
Duke (6-4) had three players in double figures with Haley Gorecki with 18, Leaonna Odom added 17 and Mikayla Boykin chipped in 10.
The three-point barrage really kicked in to high gear at the start of the third as the Beavers opened the period with back-to-back 3s by Slocum and Mikayla Pivec, forcing Duke to call time out 67 seconds in down 38-26.
The Blue Devils were able to keep within striking distance and went on a 9-2 run to get within 40-35 midway through the third.
But Slocum nailed a 3 to start a 13-4 run that put the Beavers up 53-39 going to the fourth.
Slocum had eight in the third as the Beavers were 5 for 8 from deep.
The Blue Devils didn’t go quietly but each time they made a run, the Beavers seemed to hit a big 3. Slocum had one early before Tudor hit one in a nine-point game and then hit another and was fouled with 2:25 left. That four-point play put OSU up 67-55 and proved to be the final dagger.
After starting 0 for 10 from the field and trailing 11-2 with 3:58 left in the first, the Beavers hit four straight in a 10-2 run to get within 13-12. Tudor’s second 3 put the Beavers up 15-13 before Duke tied it at the quarter break.
Tudor had eight points to help the Beaver climb back in the game.
Duke, which hadn’t played since Dec. 6, started 4 for 7 from the floor to shock the Oregon State crowd by taking an 11-2 lead.
“It was a good start for us,” Gorecki said. “I think we had good momentum, we got easy shots and good looks and made our shots. But then like coach said they knocked down shots and got into a groove a little bit.”
The Beavers held the Blue Devils to a single field goal the last 4:55 of the half and scored the last five points to take a 32-25 edge.
“We grinded from that point forward in the first half to get back in control of the game,” Rueck said of the performance after being down 11-2. “Our defense improved, holding them to 10 points in the second quarter. The ball moved much quicker, we played faster and it was like, that’s right we’re a good team.”
The Beavers are off until wrapping up the nonconference portion of the schedule with a 1 p.m. game against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 29.