OSU women's basketball: Three Pac-12 teams in top 4 of AP poll

For the second week in a row, there was at least one top-5 upset in women’s college basketball.

And for the second straight week, Oregon State’s program reached new heights.

A week after elevating to No. 2 in The Associated Press poll with an upset of then-No. 1 Oregon, Louisville fell to seventh after an upset loss to Ohio State.

That allowed the Beavers, who took care of business at home in their one game — a 64-32 thrashing of Hawaii — to move up to No. 4 in this week’s poll. It’s the best ranking ever in the AP poll. They finished second in the coaches poll following the 2015-16 season.

The Pac-12 now has three of the top four teams in the poll with Stanford (8-0), which was idle, remaining at No. 1 and Oregon (7-1) remaining at No. 3 after a blowout win at home against South Dakota State (95-56).

UConn (8-0), which thrashed Notre Dame on Sunday, moved from fourth to second.

Stanford had 27 of the 30 first-place votes with UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each receiving one.

South Carolina is No. 5 followed by Baylor, Louisville, Florida State and N.C. State.