LAS VEGAS — Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum and team Drive came up just short of winning gold at the Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals on Saturday night as Sabrina Ionescu and her Oregon teammates took home a second straight title with a 21-20 win.
The winner was the first team to 21 or the leader after 10 minutes.
Ionescu scored 17 of her team’s points and hit the game-winning free throw. Ruthy Hebard, Oti Gildon and Lydia Giomi were also part of the Oregon team.
Drive advanced to the title game by defeating Michigan 17-9 in its quarterfinals play-in game, Arizona State 14-12 in overtime in the quarterfinals and a 20-12 victory over North Carolina State in the semifinals.
Oregon State’s Aleah Goodman helped team Defend to the semifinals before falling to Oregon, 19-13. That was Defend’s only loss as they went 6-1.