Destiny Slocum has shown glimpses this season of just how much she can take control of a game.
Oregon State’s redshirt sophomore point guard scored seven of the Beavers’ final 15 points on Friday night, helping No. 11 Oregon State rally past upset-minded Washington State.
She picked up where she left off on Sunday afternoon, scoring 12 of Oregon State’s first 13 points as the Beavers jumped on Washington early in an eventual 78-67 Pac-12 women’s basketball win before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 4,854.
“Destiny put us on her back early and just set the tone offensively, just in attack mode and that was part of our game plan,” coach Scott Rueck said.
Slocum, who sat out last season after transferring from Maryland, where she was the Big Ten and national freshman of the year, finished with a career-high 30 points.
Her previous high was 25 against Niagra while she was at Maryland. Her season high with the Beavers had been 22 against Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s.
Slocum said she didn’t have a different approach on Sunday, just that she had prepared and was focused on attacking the basket.
“That was my mindset off the bat, create open shots and just get our offense flowing,” she said.
Rueck said a big reason Slocum and the Beavers got off to the fast start was due to their defense allowing them to get out in transition.
“When you get Destiny in the open court, or you pressure her, she has the ability to go by most people,” he said. “So she created opportunities for herself and for us.”
Slocum finished 11 for 17 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line, and added six assists and seven rebounds.
“I just thought that she adapted to the game plan, which was to go," Rueck said. "And when you tell her to go, that’s what she loves to hear. Her mindset was right to start this game and throughout it.”
Mikayla Pivec added 17 points while Taya Corosdale and Katie McWilliams each chipped in nine for the Beavers (12-2, 2-0), who head to UCLA and USC this week.
Corosdale, who has been a key contributor on the glass in recent games, had a game-high 14 rebounds to tie her career high (she also had 14 against South Carolina).
Amber Melgoza led the Huskies (7-8, 0-3) with 20 points and Alexis Grigsby chipped in 15.
The Huskies, who hung with No. 5 Oregon in Eugene on Friday night before the Ducks closed the game with an 18-5 run to win 84-71, got as close as 44-40 midway through the third quarter.
“I just thought we were more aggressive,” UW coach Jody Wynn said. “We weren’t on our heals. I think we started the game a little tentative and on our heals defensively and they were able to play more downhill and create penetration and kick opportunities for shooters. Destiny is tough to guard and we tried to mix things up and do things a little differently.”
But Oregon State regrouped with a 10-0 run and closed the quarter on a 14-5 run to take a 58-45 lead into the final 10 minutes.
The Beavers then scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth, with Slocum canning a 3, for a 68-47 lead with 6:26 to play.
The Beavers played without junior guard and third-leading scorer Kat Tudor, who will miss the season with a left knee injury. She hurt the knee on Friday night.
Slocum scored 12 or the Beavers first 13 points and also found Corosdale open for a 3 for a 16-7 lead. Slocum was 5 for 7 from the floor with two rebounds and one assist in seven minutes in the opening quarter.
Three of Oregon State’s first five baskets in the second were 3s as the Beavers built a 32-18 edge with 4:49 left.
Slocum had 18 points and hit 7 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3. She scored or assisted on 10 of OSU’s 14 made baskets in the first half.
Oregon State hit a school-record 18 3s — on 33 attempts — last season in Seattle in a 95-57 win over the Huskies and were on pace to equal that after going 9 for 21 in the first half. The Beavers finished 13 for 30. It is the eight time this season the Beavers have made 10 or more 3s.