Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum has been selected to the all-Pac-12 preseason team, the conference office announced Tuesday. The selection comes one week after Slocum was named to the Lieberman Award preseason watch list.
Slocum, who redshirted last season due to NCAA transfer rules, was named WBCA national and Big Ten freshman of the year, and made the all-conference second team in her freshman campaign with Maryland. She averaged 11.5 points, six assists and three rebounds during her time with the Terrapins.
Slocum, a digital communication arts major, shot 40.5 percent from the floor with an average of 30.9 minutes per game. She had 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in the second round of the NCAA tournament, including a halftime buzzer-beater from 70 feet. Slocum made the Big Ten all-tournament team after averaging 15.0 points and six assists. She scored in double-figures 17 times on the 2016-17 season and went over five assists on 24 occasions.
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Stanford's Alanna Smith and California's Kristine Anigwe were also in the team.
OSU was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, receiving one first-place vote. Oregon was first with 19 first-place votes followed by Stanford (two first-place votes). California was fourth followed by Arizona State and UCLA. USC came in seventh followed by Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Washington State and Washington.
The Beavers will host Northwest Nazarene in an exhibition game Saturday at 11 a.m. Football parking rules will be in effect for that contest. Oregon State will open the regular season on Nov. 9 when Cal Poly visits Gill Coliseum.