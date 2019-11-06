Oregon State women's basketball players Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum have both been selected to the Naismith Trophy preseason watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.
Both Pivec and Slocum were also named to the Wooden Award preseason top-30 on Tuesday, and were tabbed among ESPNW’s Top-25 players in the nation on Monday.
The Naismith midseason 30 team will be announced in early February, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 3, 2020. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 20, 2020, and the winner of the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for women’s player of the year will be announced on April 4, 2020.