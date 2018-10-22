Oregon State women's basketball redshirt sophomore guard Destiny Slocum has been named to the 2019 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list.
The list features the top 20 candidates for the prestigious award, which recognizes the top point guard in the country. To be considered, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.
By mid-February, the watch list will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
Slocum, who redshirted last season due to NCAA transfer rules, was named WBCA national player of the year and the Big Ten freshman of the rear in 2017, and made the all-conference second team in her freshman campaign with Maryland. She averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during her time with the Terrapins.
Slocum, a digital communication arts major, shot 40.5 percent from the floor with an average of 30.9 minutes per game. She had 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in the second round of the NCAA tournament, including a halftime buzzer-beater from 70-feet. Slocum made the Big Ten all-tournament team after averaging 15 points and six assists in the event. She scored in double-figures 17 times on the 2016-17 season and went over five assists on 24 occasions.