Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum has been named to the Naismith Trophy early season watch list on Monday morning. The list highlights the top 50 candidates for national player of the year.
The midseason list that will be narrowed to 30 players will be announced on Feb. 11, 2019, and then the competition will be cut to 10 national semifinalists on March 4. The four finalists will be named on March 22 and the winner will be announced on April 6.
Slocum, who red-shirted last season due to NCAA transfer rules, made her Oregon State debut on Friday, finishing with 15 points and eight assists.
Oregon State is ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, and is set to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday morning for its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.