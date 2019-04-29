Oregon State guards Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman will take part in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 national championships this weekend in Las Vegas.
Slocum and Goodman are two of eight players who will go through a two-day minicamp Wednesday and Thursday before being split into two teams. Other players invited include UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere, Princeton’s Bella Alarie, North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey, Drake’s Rebecca Hittner, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Alabama’s Jordan Lewis.
There are 13 teams from Division I schools that will compete in the tournament, including a foursome from Oregon, which won the title last year. Competing for the Ducks are Oti Gildon, Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Lydia Giomi.
Stanford and Arizona State will also have teams competing. For the Cardinal it will be Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull, Estella Moschkau and Anna Wilson.
Competing for the Sun Devils are Jamie Loera, Reili Richardson, Robbi Ryan and Jayde Vanhyfte.
The other D1 teams in the field include Connecticut, DePaul, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina State and Texas.
The event also will serve as the national team trials. All eligible players will be in consideration for selection to the Pan American Games team.
Games are played in the half court with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21, or the team leading at the end of the 10 minutes, is the winner.
Slocum led the Beavers in scoring at 15.4 points per game this past season, her first in Corvallis. She shot 45.6 percent from the field, recorded 153 assists and earned all-Pac-12 honors.
She was also named to the watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.
Goodman had a solid sophomore season for the Beavers, averaging 10.7 points per game on her way to winning the Pac-12’s inaugural sixth player of the year award. She has scored in double-figures 17 times, and earned ESPNW national player of the week honors on Feb. 25.
Goodman finished the season 46th in the nation in 3-point percentage at 39.4 percent, and averaged nearly 12 points per game in conference play.