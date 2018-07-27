Growing up in Australia, playing college basketball in the United States wasn’t something Jasmine Simmons thought much about.
She then watched as several countrywomen had the opportunity, including Baylor’s Kristy Wallace, who just happened to be a sophomore on the team when Oregon State beat the Bears to advance to the Final Four in 2016.
Seeing that was all Simmons needed to know that, “yeah, I want that.”
What could be better than getting an education and having the chance to play against some of the “best players in the world?”
“You are living and breathing basketball,” she said earlier this week. “What more could you want?”
Interestingly, Simmons caught the eye of Scott Rueck — the coach of the team that ended Wallace’s season — while he was at the U17 World Championships in 2016. Simmons helped lead Australia to the gold medal with a win over the United States.
She built a relationship with Rueck as well as assistant Brian Holsinger, who made the trek to Australia to visit her.
After visiting Corvallis she was ready to commit.
Like her fellow freshmen Patricia Morris and Andrea Aquino, Simmons said the family atmosphere the coaches provide made a huge impact in her decision to be a Beaver.
“It was a variety of things but when I came here I just felt like I was at home,” she said. “I think that played a really significant role in (that) I’m not just a drive down the road to go see my parents. When I came here the girls were so welcoming and the coaches were so awesome.”
And like her classmates, the success Rueck and his staff has achieved was an added bonus.
“To see how Scott’s transformed the program over eight years is just incredible,” Simmons said. “The way he changes players like Syd Wiese, Marie (Gulich), who just got drafted ... I was like, yeah, I have to be coached by him.”
Playing in the WNBA or internationally once her college career is over is something Simmons would love to do.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t,” she said. “I think this is the best place to grow as a person and a player. If that’s the end game then that’s the end game. It’s definitely a goal of mine.”
Simmons, a 5-foot-11 guard, said she can shoot the 3 and get to the basket. She prides herself on playing defense and was known for locking down players.
She said Oregon State has changed the way the Pac-12 plays defense and is “excited to learn how to play like an elite athlete.”
Simmons said she is ready to do whatever it takes to get on the court and make an impact.
“Everyone plays different roles every game and I think that’s pretty important, especially in this college environment where people have strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “Everyone has to step up at some point.
“I’m happy to do whatever the team needs me to do but to be able to see how people can actually step up and take on roles in different games and different scenarios, it’s pretty exciting.”
