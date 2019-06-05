{{featured_button_text}}
BASKETBALL: MAY 25 USA Basketball Women's U17 World Cup Team Trials

 Marc Piscotty, Associated Press

The Oregon State’s women’s basketball program received some good news on Wednesday when Sasha Golforth announced she is “100-percent” committed to joining the Beavers for the 2020-21 season.

Goforth, a 6-foot senior-to-be from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is rated the No. 4 guard according to ESPNW and the No. 19 overall recruit for the 2020 class.

Prospects Nation ranks her as the No. 1 wing and gives her 4½ stars. Goforth is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPNW.

As a junior, Goforth was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year when she averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

She visited the campus a few weeks back after narrowing her list to Oregon State, Texas A&M and hometown Arkansas.

She is the Beavers’ first verbal commitment for the 2020 class.

Sports Editor

Sports editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times