The Oregon State’s women’s basketball program received some good news on Wednesday when Sasha Golforth announced she is “100-percent” committed to joining the Beavers for the 2020-21 season.
Goforth, a 6-foot senior-to-be from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is rated the No. 4 guard according to ESPNW and the No. 19 overall recruit for the 2020 class.
Prospects Nation ranks her as the No. 1 wing and gives her 4½ stars. Goforth is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPNW.
As a junior, Goforth was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year when she averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
She visited the campus a few weeks back after narrowing her list to Oregon State, Texas A&M and hometown Arkansas.
She is the Beavers’ first verbal commitment for the 2020 class.