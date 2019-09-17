Oregon State’s women’s basketball program received a second verbal commit for 2020 on Tuesday when Savannah Samuel took to Twitter to announce her choice to play for the Beavers.
"Thank you God for the ability to play this game I love most," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the path that He has led me on so far with my FBC family, my Saint Francis family and all of my family and friends along the way. They are why I'm here today.
"Thank you to the coaches who believed in me, recruited me and wanted me to wear their uniform and represent them and their school. It was a tough decision and I want you to know I am honored by your recruitment and in getting to know you. I'm trusting my heart and the plan He has for my life. I would like to announce my commitment to Oregon State University. Thank you Coach Rueck and the rest of the OSU staff for giving me this amazing opportunity."
Samuel, a senior at Saint Francis High in Alpharetta, Georgia, is not ranked in the top 100 by ESPN.
She is the second verbal commit for the Beavers, joining Sasha Goforth, who is ranked No. 16 by ESPN.