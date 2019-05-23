The Oregon State women’s basketball team will open the 26th annual Preseason WNIT at home against UC Irvine on Nov. 9.
All 16 teams in the tournament are guaranteed to play at least three games, thanks to two consolation rounds.
The first round will be held Nov. 8-9 with winners playing Nov. 10-11. The semifinals will take place Nov. 14 and the title game will be played on Nov. 17 and be televised by CBS Sports Network.
All games are held at the main or alternate facilities of host schools.
The winner of the UC Irvine-Oregon State game will play the winner of the UMKC (University of Missouri-Kansas City) at University on the Pacific game.
The other four-team pods are: Miami (Ohio) at DePaul and Davidson at Drexel; Prairie View A&M at Oklahoma and South Alabama at UAB; and Portland State at Boise State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Missouri State.
The winner of Oregon State's pod would face the winner of the Miami (Ohio) at DePaul and Davidson at Drexel pod in the semifinals.