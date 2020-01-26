OSU women's basketball: Players deal with shocking death of Kobe Bryant before Civil War battle

It was a little more than an hour before Sunday’s Civil War women’s basketball game when players from both teams became aware of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash earlier in the morning.
The Oregon players were particularly shaken because Bryant had been a strong supporter of the program. Bryant was a star with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and was the third leading scorer in NBA history until being passed by LeBron James on Saturday night,
In a sign of support, the two teams huddled together at midcourt where Oregon State senior Janessa Thropay led them in a prayer. Oregon senior Ruthy Hebard closed the prayer.
There remained a big game to be played as No. 4 Oregon was looking to knock off No. 7 Oregon State for the second time this weekend.
But that didn't matter at the moment.
“We wanted them to know that we were there in any way we could to support them and to support his family,” Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec said.
Added Oregon State junior Aleah Goodman: “Coming together, these two teams, in such a huge game, ... it just showed it’s way bigger than basketball. And hearing that news we wanted to be together, we wanted to say a prayer just for everyone who has been touched by his life."
A moment of silence was held before the national anthem. It was the first time of the fans in attendance learned of Bryant's death.
Goodman said Bryant had been her favorite player while growing up. That fondness for Bryant continued because of his support of women’s basketball.
“He had his own AAU team and daughters he was coaching up so he was a huge voice, especially in women's basketball," Goodman said. "He was at games, he supported female athletes just all around so hearing that news it was upsetting."
Oregon senior superstar Sabrina Ionescu took the news the hardest.
Ionescu, the current face of women’s college basketball, had built a relationship with Bryant over the years, and Oregon coach Kelly Graves said the two often communicated during the week.
“They're friends and so I know it was really hard on her,” he said after the Ducks took a “bittersweet” 66-57 win. “And to see her go out and her teammates battle for her and play with the kind of spirit and enthusiasm and intensity that Kobe Bryant always played the game, I think was an incredible testament to a really championship character-filled team.”
Ionescu was not on the floor for the teams’ prayer. Instead, she stayed in the the locker room where Graves, assistant coach Mark Campbell and her parents, who traveled from the Bay Area for the game, tried to help her come to grips with the news.
“It was difficult. Sabrina never did go up and warm up and it was touch and go, and I know her family was there trying to help her through it,” Graves said. “It's like losing a family member. And I know everybody is touched in some way or inspired by Kobe Bryant, but it really hit home to this team.
“He's been to several of our basketball games, he spent time with our team talking with each player that we have so it was a little bit more personal than I think it might be with most teams.”
Graves was asked if there was ever a chance Ionescu would have sat out the game.
“You don't know Sabrina that well. She wouldn't have done that,” he said. “Maybe there was a moment she may have thought about it, but once she thought truly ... I think she would have thought Kobe wouldn't have, he would have played because he was maybe the best, the most intense player we've ever seen in the game.”
Neither Ionescu nor her teammates were made available after the game.
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck learned the news when he sat down to tape his pregame radio segment.
“I tried to put myself in (the players’) position and Kobe to them is what Michael Jordan was to me,” he said, adding that Kobe was the type of player other players pattern their games after as well as "the way you compete."
Kobe, Rueck said, was "just the ultimate competitor and obviously one of the best athletes ever. And to learn of his passing was shaking, kind of just unnerving news to receive. I heard it during my radio interview. Ron Callen told me. I hadn't seen it until then I was like 'you’re kidding me.' ”
When Rueck addressed his team before the game he told the players a day like Sunday puts life in perspective.
“This is just another reminder, as we talked about, (of) the fragility of life and perspective,” he said. "I preach all the time it's bigger than basketball. But it is. It's obvious when you really think about it as big as we make these things. And so on a day with a sold-out arena, one of the days you certainly circle on the calendar every year, we had that heavy dose of reality right before it started.”