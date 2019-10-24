Senior Mikayla Pivec is one of five players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 women's basketball team by members of the media who cover the conference.
As a team, Oregon State was selected to finish third in the conference.
Pivec, who was named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list on Wednesday, was an all-Pac-12 selection last season and a WBCA All-America finalist.
The senior is already among the top nine in Oregon State history for career rebounds, and currently sits 14th in career points. She shot 52.6 percent from the floor last season, the second-highest mark in the Pac-12. Her 9.2 rebounds per game was third-best in the conference and best on the team. She averaged 15.2 points game, second on the team.
Also selected were Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere and Arizona's Aari McDonald.
Oregon was picked to win the conference by 19 of the 20 voters with Stanford receiving the other first-place vote to come in at No. 2. Oregon collected 239 points, Stanford 219 and OSU 200.
UCLA is fourth followed by Arizona State and Arizona. Utah is No. 7 followed by USC, Washington, California, Washington State and Colorado.
The Beavers will host their first exhibition of the season on Sunday when Union visits Gill Coliseum. Oregon State’s exhibition schedule also features a matchup with Team USA on Nov. 4 at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers will also play in the WNIT preseason tourney, travel to Miami for games against the Hurricanes and Liberty and to Lahaina, Hawaii for games against Northern Arizona and Brigham Young.
OSU will open Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Jan. 3 and will take on Colorado on Jan. 5.