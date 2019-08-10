LIMA, Peru — Oregon State standouts Mikayla Pivec and Ali Gibson both earned medals, as the Pan American Games wrapped up Saturday. Pivec and the USA won silver, while Gibson and Puerto Rico took bronze.
The USA dropped the gold medal game to Brazil 79-73. Pivec, who will be a senior this season, started the game and finished with two rebounds and a steal. The medal is the 15th in the history of USA women’s basketball at the Pan American Games.
“It’s been a great experience and a great ride,” Pivec said. “This taught me a lot of great lessons. I’ll use this as fuel going into the season. I’m thankful for this opportunity. I wish we could’ve gotten gold, but I’m excited for what’s next.”
The USA fell behind early, but closed the first quarter on a 14-4 run to take the lead. The second quarter went back and forth, with Brazil taking a 39-38 lead in to the locker room.
The third quarter featured more of the same, as neither team was able to create much separation and Brazil headed to the closing frame ahead 55-53 before winning by six.
Pivec started all five games for the USA in Peru, averaging 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Puerto Rico took down Colombia 66-55 to secure the third-place finish. Gibson finished with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, to go with three rebounds and a steal.
Gibson was feeling it immediately upon entering the game, knocking down her first two buckets to finish the first quarter with five points. Puerto Rico controlled the contest from start to finish, leading 36-15 at half on its way to the 11-point win.
“This feels amazing,” Gibson said. “I’m so excited we were able to clinch the victory tonight. I think our defense was key this game. We knew they were going to keep battling, but I’m glad we were able to pull it out.”
Gibson averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the course of her five games at the tournament, helping Puerto Rico earn its second ever women’s basketball medal at the Pan American Games.
Jamie (Weisner) Scott and Ruth Hamblin finished sixth in the event as part of the Canadian squad. Scott averaged 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest over the course of Canada’s five games, highlighted by a 16-point showing against Puerto Rico on Thursday. Hamblin averaged 8.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while blocking a total of seven shots. She notched a double-double in Canada’s first game of the tournament.