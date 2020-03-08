OSU women's basketball: Pivec tops in career rebounding at Oregon State

“I knew she was a great rebounder,” Rueck said of Pivec. “That's one of the things that stood out when I watched her play high school ball, AAU ball, my goodness, she has an effortless way of gliding around the floor and swooping in to get every 50/50 ball, it seems.”

Rueck considered Weisner to be the best rebounding guard he had ever coached because of her effort and desire.

“I think Mik might be better,” Rueck said. “I couldn't imagine coaching somebody that competed from a guard position harder for boards. … She has the hugest heart, and she's near the top of several categories statistically in Oregon State history. But how cool that she's the career leader in rebounding, because it is the most selfless thing you can do. And that's who she is. I think it is very fitting.”

Pivec wasn’t in a celebratory mood Friday since the Beavers lost to the Cardinal to end their hopes of a Pac-12 tournament title.

“The individual stuff doesn't really mean as much to me, just sad that our team doesn't get to play more in this tournament,” she said. “Sad I couldn't do more for our team.”

ASU rehash