OSU women's basketball: Pivec tops in career rebounding at Oregon State

Mikayla Pivec may only be 5 feet, 10 inches tall but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming Oregon State’s all-time career leader in rebounding.
Pivec broke Ruth Hamblin’s record of 1,027 with a third-quarter board on Friday night. She finished with six and now has 1,033 for her career.
“An unbelievable accomplishment,” coach Scott Rueck said.
Pivec said earlier this year she takes pride in getting the team extra possessions. She said it's an honor just to be part of the 1,000 club.
"Ruth Hamblin, I got to see her play for years and always enjoyed watching her compete," Pivec said a couple weeks ago. "So it's cool to be listed among those greats."
Hamblin reached out via video from Siberia, Russia, to offer her congratulations.
"That is amazing, you are amazing," Hamblin said. "And the fact that you did it as a 5-10 guard makes it all the more impressive. Although it's no surprise seeing the grit and the heart you bring to the court every single night."
Did Rueck expect Pivec to be as good of a rebounder as she has turned out to be when he recruited her out of Lynwood, Washington?
Not necessarily but he knew she had the potential to be just like former Beavers’ great Jamie Weisner, who finished with 719 in 125 career games.
“I knew she was a great rebounder,” Rueck said of Pivec. “That's one of the things that stood out when I watched her play high school ball, AAU ball, my goodness, she has an effortless way of gliding around the floor and swooping in to get every 50/50 ball, it seems.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rueck considered Weisner to be the best rebounding guard he had ever coached because of her effort and desire.
“I think Mik might be better,” Rueck said. “I couldn't imagine coaching somebody that competed from a guard position harder for boards. … She has the hugest heart, and she's near the top of several categories statistically in Oregon State history. But how cool that she's the career leader in rebounding, because it is the most selfless thing you can do. And that's who she is. I think it is very fitting.”
Pivec wasn’t in a celebratory mood Friday since the Beavers lost to the Cardinal to end their hopes of a Pac-12 tournament title.
“The individual stuff doesn't really mean as much to me, just sad that our team doesn't get to play more in this tournament,” she said. “Sad I couldn't do more for our team.”
ASU rehash
Earlier this season Rueck caught some flak for saying the second meeting with Arizona State was going to be tough because Arizona State plays “football.”
That ruffled some feathers, including those of ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne.
Rueck discussed the matter after a reporter asked if he was happy that the Sun Devils were upset in the first round and that the Beavers wouldn’t have to play them in the tournament.
“I didn't say they were a football team,” Rueck explained Thursday night after the Beavers defeated Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. “I didn't say they were guys. I said they're very physical. I meant it as a compliment.
“I have known Charli a long time. I'm the third longest tenured coach in this conference. So we had lost four straight games to them. It was a challenge to my team to be physical. We needed to up it if we were going to beat that team. Fortunately we did in a great game.
“So Arizona State is a great team. There are lots of great teams in our conference. I have respect for everyone. Charli is a phenomenal coach. That team plays as hard as any team in the country night after night. And that's the challenge of playing ASU. That was all misinterpreted, in my opinion, and there is no real proper way to address it other than right now. So thank you for that.”