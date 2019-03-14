Six Oregon State women’s basketball players have earned academic honors from the Pac-12. Mikayla Pivec was named to the academic first team, while Katie McWilliams and Destiny Slocum made the second team. Taya Corosdale, Aleah Goodman and Janessa Thropay received honorable mention.
Pivec, who earned CoSIDA academic all-America second team honors earlier this week, notches her second Pac-12 academic first team honor as a BioHealth Sciences major with a 3.93 overall GPA.
McWilliams, a Kinesiology major with a 3.79 GPA, was a second-team academic selection last season as well.
Slocum earns Pac-12 academic honors in her first season eligible to earn an award. The Digital Communication Arts major has a 3.69 GPA and was named a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman point guard of the year award this week.