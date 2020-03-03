OSU women's basketball: Pivec, Slocum make all-Pa-12 team

Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec and junior Destiny Slocum were named to the 15-player all-conference team on Tuesday morning. Pivec was also on the five-player all-defensive team.

Taylor Jones received honorable mention and was on the five-player all-freshman team and Jones and junior Aleah Goodman received honorable mention on the all-defensive team.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was named the player of the year, Kelly Graves the coach of the year and Taylor Chavez the sixth player of the year, while Arizona’s Aari McDonald earned the defensive player of the year and USC’s Alissa Pili the freshman of the year.

Oregon had three players on the all-conference team with Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally. UCLA (Michaela Onyenwere and Japreese Dean), Arizona (McDonald and Cate Reese) and Stanford (Kiana Williams and Lexie Hull) all had two players in the team wil Oregon State.

USC’s Pili, Washington’s Amber Melgoza, Arizona State’s Robbi Ryan and Washington State’s Borislava Hristova rounded out the team.

The all-defenisve team consisted of Pivec, McDonald, Hull, Sam Thomas (Arizona) and Minyon Moore (Oregon).

The all-freshman team consisted of Pili, Jones, Brynna Maxwell (Utah), Charisma Osborne (UCLA) and Jalyn Sherrod (Colorado).

