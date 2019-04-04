Oregon State guards Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum have both been named All-America honorable mentions by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the WBCA announced Thursday.
Pivec, an All-Pac-12 selection, averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds on the year. She shot 52.6 percent from the floor, the second-best percentage in the Pac-12 and the fifth-best percentage by a guard in the nation. A junior biohealth science major, Pivec is currently 14th in program history with 1,167 career points and ninth in career rebounds with 734.
The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. ended the year with six double-doubles in her final nine games, and averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds over that stretch.
Slocum led the Beavers with an average of 15.4 points per game this season. She shot 45.6 percent from the field, recorded 153 assists on the campaign, and earned All-Pac-12 honors at the end of the regular season. Slocum was named to the watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.