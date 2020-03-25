OSU women's basketball: Pivec, Slocum finalists

For the second-straight year, Oregon State’s Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum have both been named as All-America finalists by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The duo made up two of the eight players selected from Region 5. The WBCA selection committee will select the 10-player All-America team from the 52 regionals finalists. It will be announced April 2.

Pivec also received honorable mention for the AP and USBWA All-America teams. The senior has been named to the all-Pac-12 team, the Wooden Award Ballot, the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

She averaged 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during her senior season and set Oregon State’s career rebounding record earlier this month. Pivec finished second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage.

Slocum is also an all-Pac-12 honoree this season and was named to the Lieberman Award Top 10 and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. She led the Beavers with 14.9 points per game this season and had a team-best 150 assists on the year.

Overall, Slocum has 507 assists in her collegiate career, good for 22nd among active player in the nation, and the second- highest total by any non-senior. She has posted four career point-assist double-doubles, and has gone over 20 points 16 times in her two seasons with the Beavers.

