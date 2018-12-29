Mikayla Pivec scored a career-high 22 points, Kat Tudor drained five 3-pointers and Katie McWilliams added 15 points as the No. 11 Oregon State women’s basketball team looked ready for the Pac-12 season to begin.
The Beavers closed out the nonconference season with a methodical 92-52 victory over Cal State Bakersfield before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 4,393 on Saturday afternoon.
Pivec was a perfect 9 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from beyond the 3-point line, as well as hitting her lone free throw. She also chipped in a game-high 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
“My shot felt good today and my teammates set me up for success and put me in position to be successful,” Pivec said. “Destiny (Slocum) hit me a couple times in transition and Aleah (Goodman) made a nice pass to me for a 3.”
Pivec’s last 3-pointer gave the Beavers 16 for the game, one more than the previous season high of 15 set against Saint Mary’s.
The Beavers (10-2) were an impressive 30 for 57 from the field, including 16 for 35 from 3, while also hitting all 16 of their free-throws.
Oregon State also shared the ball like usual, finishing with 24 assists on 30 made field goals.
“It’s hard for the defense to get set when the ball is moving that quickly,” Pivec said. “So whether we have the shot or we have the driving lane we try to create the best shot for our team possible.”
Goodman added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds in 18 minutes. Taya Corosdale chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and four assists.
All 11 players who saw action scored at least two points.
Alexxus Gilbert scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Roadrunners (4-8) while Malayasia McHenry added 15 points.
The Beavers held just a 16-13 lead late in the first quarter until McWilliams and Goodman hit 3s to close out the first quarter and give the Beavers a 22-13 edge.
Oregon State was 8 for 16 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, in the first quarter. The Beavers had six assists but also six turnovers. Bakersfield was 6 for 22 and had four steals.
McWilliams hit a baseline jumper and Goodman another 3 for a 27-13 lead just 54 seconds into the second.
After a timeout, the Roadrunners cut the deficit to 33-25 before the Beavers got hot from beyond the arc. Corosdale hit a 3 before Tudor drained two more. Pivec capped the 12-0 run with yet another triple for a 45-25 lead, Oregon State’s largest of the half.
The Beavers were 15 for 31 from the floor, including 10 of 21 from 3. Bakersfield was just 12 for 39, 3 for 7 from 3.
McWilliams had 10, Tudor nine and Pivec and Goodman eight each in the first half.
Gilbert 14 points for Bakersfield but only three players scored for the Roadrunners.
Oregon State scored the first six points on the third quarter and never allowed the Roadrunners to get traction in the second half.
A 12-2 run midway through the quarter put the Beavers up 67-38.
“We came out of the locker room in the second half and I loved the intensity that we played with,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We got into the bonus in free throws in three minutes because we were attacking and drawing fouls. I loved that mindset and our defense hit a different gear and we remembered who we could be on the defensive side of the ball in that second half.”
Oregon State scored the first 12 points of the fourth before the Roadrunners finally got on the board with 3:22 left.
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play at home against Washington State on Friday and then takes on Washington at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.
“I think with Pac-12 play coming up so soon we have to be focused and this was a good tune-up game before conference starts for us,” Pivec said.