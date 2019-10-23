For the second-straight season, an Oregon State women’s basketball player has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list as Mikayla Pivec has been named among the top 20 candidates for the honor.
Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top small forwards in NCAA Division I women's basketball.
The selection committee is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.
New to the award this season is fan voting. By mid-February, the watch list will be cut to 10. In March, five finalists will named with the winner announced on April 10.
Pivec had 10 double-doubles in her junior campaign and scored in double-figures in 31 of Oregon State’s 34 contests. She was selected to represent the USA at the Pan American Games last summer in Peru, earning a silver medal.
Katie McWilliams was named to the Miller Award watch list last season.