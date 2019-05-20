Oregon State guard Mikayla Pivec has made the 12-player roster to represent the United States at the Pan-American Games this summer, USA Basketball announced Monday.
The team was selected by the USA Basketball women’s junior national team committee following four days of trials at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The team members will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5, before competing in the women’s basketball tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.
Pivec, an all-Pac-12 selection, averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds on the year. She shot 52.6 percent from the floor, the second-best percentage in the Pac-12 and the fifth-best percentage by a guard in the nation. A junior biohealth science major, Pivec is 14th in program history with 1,167 career points and ninth in career rebounds with 734.
Teammate Destiny Slocum also tried out for the team.