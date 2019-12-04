Oregon State women's basketball player Mikayla Pivec has been named the Institute for Sport and Social Justice’s Playmaker of the Month, the ISSJ announced this week.
The award, given to one male and one female student-athlete each month from October to June, recognizes student-athletes who exemplify the "The Institute's" motto of “changing lives through the power of sport.”
Pivec has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is the co-founder of Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone), which aims to bring Oregon State student-athletes together for service initiatives. Pivec has traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of a service trip with Beavers Without Borders, and has volunteered numerous hours with IMPACT for Life, Community Outreach Incorporated, Corvallis Women’s Shelter and the DAM Worth It Campaign.
Pivec is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. She is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics. Pivec earned academic all-America honors last season and is a two-time Pac-12 all-academic first team honoree.
On the court, Pivec leads the Beavers in points, rebounds, assists and steals. She is averaging 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and is among the program’s all-time leaders in both career points and career rebounds.