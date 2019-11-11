Oregon State swept the first weekly Pac-12 women’s basketball honors on Monday as Mikayla Pivec was named the player of the week and Taylor Jones the freshman of the week.
Pivec scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists, coming just two shy of the fifth triple-double in program history.
Sydney Wiese is the last player to accomplish that feat when she went for 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Dec. 14, 2016.
Ruth Hamblin had a rare triple-double in points (23), rebounds (12) and blocks (10) against Oregon on Jan. 13, 2014.
Lisa Channel (16-10-10) and Judy Spoelstra (10-12-11) also are in the exclusive club.
The 25 points Saturday against UC Irvine set a new career high for Pivec, who was 10 for 13 from the field and hit 3 of 5 3-pointers.
It’s her first player of the week award.
Jones had a sensational debut, scoring all 20 of her points in the first half while adding 10 rebounds.
She is the first Beaver to be named freshman of the week since Pivec in 2017.