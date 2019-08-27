VENICE, Italy — For the second time in as many games, the Oregon State women's basketball team topped the century mark during their tour of Italy on Tuesday, defeating Ponzano Basket 106-45.
Mikayla Pivec had another string all-around performance, going 8 for 10 from the field to finish with 16 points. She added 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and four steals.
Destiny Slocum scorched the net, going 7 for 10 from 3-point range as she finished with 25 points. Aleah Goodman hit nine of her 14 field goal tries to put up 21 points.
"There has been a lot to like out of these first two games," coach Scott Rueck said. "They have been lopsided on the scoreboard, but that's not what matters. I like what I'm seeing from an effort standpoint. We've had a great mindset going into both games, and great energy. There has been great defensive intensity, and those are staples of our program."
Freshman Taylor Jones notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 for 10 from the floor and blocking five shots. Jasmine Simmons finished in double-figures for the second-straight game, recording 13 points and nine rebounds.
Oregon State took the lead right from the start, jumping in front 24-15 in the first quarter. The Beavers extended the lead in the second, taking a 55-31 advantage into the break.
OSU exploded out of the intermission, scoring the first 15 points of the third quarter on its way to an 87-36 lead heading to the fourth.
As a team the Beavers shot 56.8 percent from the floor.
Ponzano Basket is a professional squad playing in Italy's Serie A2. The team is based out of Treviso.
The Beavers will remain in Venice on Wednesday for a full day of sightseeing and basketball. The day will begin with a walking tour of the City, before facing ASD San Martino di Lupari in the evening.