LIMA, Peru — Mikayla Pivec scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in 35 minutes to help lift the United States to a 70-62 win over Argentina in women's basketball at the Pan-Am Games on Tuesday night.
The Americans take on the Virgin Islands at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Beaver Ali Gibson finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in Puerto Rico's 92-73 victory over Paraguay. Puerto Rico takes on Brazil at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Beavers Ruth Hamblin and Jamie Scott (Weisner) played in Canada's 79-71 loss to Brazil. Hamblin had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Scott scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds. Canada plays Paraguay at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.