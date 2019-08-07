Oregon State will open the Pac-12 women's basketball season by hosting Utah and Colorado Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Exact matchups and dates will be released later.
The Beavers then head to the desert to take on Arizona and Arizona State on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12. California and Stanford then come to Corvallis in Week 3 (Jan. 17 and Jan. 19).
Next up is what is sure to be a competitive and thrilling Civil War series with Oregon. The first game is tentatively set for Jan. 24 in Corvallis with a trip to Eugene on Jan. 26.
The Beavers follow that by hitting the road to take on Colorado and Utah between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 before hosting Arizona and Arizona State from Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.
Oregon State hits the road in back-to-back weekends, traveling to USC and UCLA on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, and Stanford and Cal on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.
The regular season wraps up with Washington and Washington State at home Feb. 28 and March 1.
The Beavers face UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State just once this season.
The Pac-12 tournament, held for the second straight year in Las Vegas, is slated for March 5-8.