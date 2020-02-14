OSU women's basketball: Pac-12 reprimands Rueck for comments on officiating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It goes against everything that we have been taught, trained,” Rueck said. “We’re supposed to prepare our team to play freedom of movement based off of rules videos that we watch at the beginning of the year that everybody is supposed to play by, so that is what I expect. And if that doesn’t happen, what are we doing? So I’m just wondering, what are we doing? So I’m trying to coach around something I can’t even … I don’t even know what we’re doing. So what is this? So it’s frustrating.

“... It’s concerning to be honest. It’s not a trend I think anyone wants and it goes against everything we’ve talked about wanting to be as a sport. I have no idea how I feel, I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone.”

The Pac-12 wasn’t the only person/organization to take note of what Rueck said last week as Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne called him out this week for comments he made about her team playing “football" and how it is a “bloodbath” every time the teams meet.

"It was incredibly disrespectful and insulting to our team," Turner Thorne said Wednesday in an article published on azcentral.com. "We did contact their administration. We're in your own conference.