OSU women's basketball: Pac-12 reprimands Rueck for comments on officiating

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck was publicly reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Friday for comments he made about the officiating in last Sunday’s home game against Arizona.
“The Pac-12 membership has established rules that prohibit our coaches from publicly commenting about officiating,” Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “We have an obligation to our members to enforce approved conference rules. As a part of our officiating program, there is a protocol in place for our coaches to provide feedback directly to the coordinator of officials.”
No other details on the reprimand were made available in the press release. After Sunday’s 65-58 overtime loss to the Wildcats, which dropped the Beavers into fifth place in the Pac-12 heading into Friday’s action, Rueck had this to say:
“I just was, right before I came out here, looking at an Instagram picture of (Mikayla Pivec) getting hammered on her arm without a call right off the bat to start the game and that set the tone, it let them swing all day. Which they were able to get away with. And so that’s how it’s been. (Destiny Slocum has) been getting body-slammed to the ground on layups without a call. It’s a joke.”
Rueck has been frustrated at times this season with what he feels is the increasing physicality of the games his team has played in and he is concerned about the direction the sport is going.
“It goes against everything that we have been taught, trained,” Rueck said. “We’re supposed to prepare our team to play freedom of movement based off of rules videos that we watch at the beginning of the year that everybody is supposed to play by, so that is what I expect. And if that doesn’t happen, what are we doing? So I’m just wondering, what are we doing? So I’m trying to coach around something I can’t even … I don’t even know what we’re doing. So what is this? So it’s frustrating.
“... It’s concerning to be honest. It’s not a trend I think anyone wants and it goes against everything we’ve talked about wanting to be as a sport. I have no idea how I feel, I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone.”
The Pac-12 wasn’t the only person/organization to take note of what Rueck said last week as Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne called him out this week for comments he made about her team playing “football" and how it is a “bloodbath” every time the teams meet.
"It was incredibly disrespectful and insulting to our team," Turner Thorne said Wednesday in an article published on azcentral.com. "We did contact their administration. We're in your own conference.
"The irony of all of it if people want to complain about us, this is probably one of the least physical teams I've had ever. I wish we were more physical. We aren't We're small, skinny and try to play hard. I don't even get it."
The Beavers won 64-62 in thrilling fashion, as they scored four points in the final 0.4 seconds.