Thursday brought yet another national watch list for Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum, as the two were selected to Wade Watch, the Women’s Basketball Coaches of America announced.
Pivec and Slocum were also named to the Naismith Trophy watch list on Wednesday, the Wooden Award preseason top 30 on Tuesday and were tabbed among ESPNW’s top 25 players in the nation on Monday.
The Wade Trophy — now in its 43nd year — is the oldest national player of the year award in college women’s basketball.
The No. 7 Beavers open the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday against UC Irvine inside Gill Coliseum as part of the preseason WNIT.