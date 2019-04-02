ALBANY N.Y. — For Katie McWilliams, the tears were going to flow at some point this season.
They always do for seniors.
As Friday night’s loss to Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament began to sink in, those tears were certainly hard to fight back.
They were a mixture of sadness with some joy sprinkled in.
“I’m not even thinking about the loss, I’m just thinking about I’m done playing college basketball,” McWilliams said in the Oregon State locker room inside Times Union Center. “That’s the hardest part.
“But I’m just so happy with the seasons that we’ve had, the memories that I’ve been able to make, the friendships, the relationships. God gave me so many gifts and opportunities I was able to use here and so that makes me really happy. Just a special four years and I’ll never forget it.”
McWilliams will leave as one of the winningest players in program history. In her four seasons, McWilliams has been a part of 115 victories with only 26 losses. The Beavers went 60-12 in the Pac-12 Conference during her four seasons.
Marie Gulich, McWilliams’ teammate for three years, has her beat by one victory. Gulich’s teams went 116-23 and 62-10 in conference games.
Over the past four seasons, McWilliams has been a part of two Pac-12 regular season titles, a Pac-12 tournament title, four Sweet 16 appearances, two Elite Eights and a Final Four — where she scored nine points and hit three 3-pointers in a loss to Connecticut as a freshman.
“You come into college basketball and you want to leave a legacy,” McWilliams said. “And so that’s what I wanted to continue. I know that almost every player that’s been here with (coach) Scott (Rueck) has done that, especially in the last five or six years.
"I take a lot of pride in just being able to have had great seasons and I’ve been very blessed to be on teams that win a lot.”
The statistics may not jump off the page — she averaged just 5.8 points per game for her career — but McWilliams was called upon to fill numerous roles and was always willing to do what the team needed.
She also tried to learn as much as she could from her teammates over the past four seasons.
“Not just basketball wise but just as character and people,” she said. “That’s just what they recruit here at OSU so that’s been amazing to be a part of. It all comes with great coaching and just being surrounded by a great atmosphere and environment.”
While last Friday turned out to be the last time McWilliams would suit up for Oregon State, she plans to follow closely how her now former teammates fare in the years to come.
She can’t wait to see what they can do next season.
“It’s going to be so much fun. It’s going to be weird just being a fan, an alum,” McWilliams said. “But they have so much potential, so much talent and I know they’re going to work their butts off this offseason and get better.
“I mean Scott pushes you to the limits so there’s no bad season. No matter what the expectations are from the outside, we always have high expectations for each other and so do the coaches. I know they’re going to be another amazing team and I look forward to seeing their success.”